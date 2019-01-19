Humorous digs against BJP evoke huge applause at Bengal rally

Opposition stalwarts from across the nation received huge applause for their repeated humorous digs at the government during the anti-BJP rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground here on Saturday.

"The expiry date of BJP-government is over. So the New Year will be a fresh change," Trinamool Mamata Banerjee, the organiser of the rally, said as she began her address.

Fond of poetry, the TMC coined interesting Bengali phrases "Bajar e legeche aagun jagun Bangla jagun' (Market is on fire, Bengal wake up), "Loot er takay vote lootche shob note" (Votes are conducted using looted money) and "Onek hoyeche Acche din, Ebar BJP ke baad din' (Enough of 'Acche Din', get rid of BJP now).

She mocked that the Bengal unit of BJP always plans meetings seeing her party but they will "always be a zero in Bengal'.

took a swipe at the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) calling it a 'chor machine' (stealing machine).

"The EVM is a 'stealing machine' and there are many countries in the world without such machines. It is not hidden how the votes are manipulated using this.

"We must appeal to the to go back to the traditional ballot system of voting," Abdullah said.

Referring to what he called 'vindictive and undemocratic' nature of the present government, said: "Years ago after Laluji's (RJD Lalu Prasad) rally in Bihar, an income tax notice was issued but no one questioned Amit Shah's repeated rallies in This is this central government's double standard."

"Aaj agar kahe tussi great ho koi notice nahi aayega (If one praise the government and speaks of its greatness there would no notice be send against them)," Singhvi said in jest.

Urging the people not to vote in any BJP-led coalition again, Loktantrik said 'the party must be submerged in the river Ganga'.

"Narendra is scared of some people and is one of them. That is why and are afraid to come here," said.

Inviting a huge cheer from the audience, said: "It is a fresh new year, we greeted each other. Just think if this New Year brings a change and gives us a new "

He said that they were teased for having too many 'grooms' vying against the BJP-led government meaning that there is no single prominent prime ministerial candidate from the grand alliance, but the voters will ultimately decide.

"If 'can make BJP zero' in their state it is the responsibility of other states to stop the party from winning any seat," he added.

"Modi aur jaane wale hai, aur Acche din aane waale hai (It is time for and Amit Shah's exit which will be a harbinger of prosperous days)," chief said, taking potshots at Modi's slogan of "acche din".

criticised the government's policies and performances while charming the audience with his oratory skills.

"Ek taraf GST doosri taraf notebandi isse kehte hai Neem pe karela (The implementation of GST and demonetisation was like the combination of bitter gourd and neem). There is a huge gap between government's performance and promises," he said.

Directly targeting the Prime Minister, Dal leader said: "Modiji is a factory, manufacturer and distributor of lies. He can give 10 lies free along with one lie. His promises are all fake, so we need to be cautious".

