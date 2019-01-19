Former Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to contest presidential polls

Gulbudin Hekmatyar, a former Afghan warlord and of the political party, registered with the country's on Saturday to contest the July 20

Hekmatyar registered his name with the poll body along with his two deputies -- and -- who will run for in the polls, the reported.

Hekmatyar is believed to be responsible for killing of tens of thousands of civilians in during the 1990s civil war and was nicknamed the " of Kabul".

Talking to the media after registering his name, Hekmatyar said that he was an "Independent candidate" and wanted the to ensure free and fair elections that could facilitate the voters to choose their franchise in favour of their favourite candidates freely.

An anti-government warlord, whose forces had fought against the government and the US-led forces in for about 15 years, inked a peace deal with the government in 2016 and returned to in May 2017. Hekmatyar told reporters that he wanted durable peace and security in

Hekmatyar, the country's from 1992 to 1996, also slammed the government regarding the existing situation in the country and claimed that the government leadership was to blame for the ongoing violence.

He added that the lingering fighting claimed more than 100 lives every day and still six million Afghans were living as refugees outside the country.

Seven politicians including former have registered their names to stand for was expected to register his name by Sunday, reports said.

--IANS

soni/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)