I could not have asked for a better start: Joseph

Debutant Alzarri Joseph, who recorded the best figures in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history, said he could not have asked for a better start.

"It's unbelievable. It's a dream start. I don't think it could get any better," Joseph told his in an interview for iplt20.com after helping the Indians beat fellow pre-tournament favourites the Sunrisers (SRH) by 40-runs on Saturday night here.

Joseph (6/12), the 22-year-old Caribbean, not only helped the Indians win, but he also rewrote the record books by surpassing Sohail Tanveer's 6/14 in the inaugural edition.

Joseph replaced veteran in the side. He said the moment he got to know that he will be making his debut, he just wanted it to give his all to the team.

"I just wanted to go out and put all my effort into this team," the pacer who replaced veteran in the playing eleven, told media after the victory.

"It was my first game, I just wanted to get out there on the park and get and get the wickets."

Joseph bowled in-form off an inside edge with his very first delivery in the league to get off to a dream start.

He then went on to remove all-rounder in his following over, the seventh of SRH's innings, before returning in the death overs to add four more to his kitty in a record-shattering debut.

"I don't really celebrate wickets, I celebrate wins. My aim isn't just to get wickets, but to win the game for my team," Joseph said.

Traditional slow starters rode his salvo to script their third win by successfully defending 136 against the in-form Sunrisers batting line-up on a sticky wicket.

