Business Standard

Pooja Entertainment to co-produce 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Jackky Bhagnanis Pooja Entertainment has come on board as co-producer for the family comedy "Jawaani Jaaneman", which is being backed by Saif Ali Khans Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramanis Northern Lights Films.

"With the movie going on floors in June, it will be an interesting journey," Jackky said. Pooja Entertainment has stepped into its 25th year.

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, "Jawaani Jaaneman" will mark the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. It is a coming-of-age film and a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

The 45-day first shoot schedule will be in London.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 16:32 IST

