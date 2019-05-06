Pooja Entertainment to co-produce 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Jackky Bhagnanis Pooja Entertainment has come on board as for the family comedy "Jawaani Jaaneman", which is being backed by and

"With the movie going on floors in June, it will be an interesting journey," Jackky said. Pooja Entertainment has stepped into its 25th year.

Starring and Tabu, "Jawaani Jaaneman" will mark the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter is a coming-of-age film and a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

The 45-day first shoot schedule will be in

