Neymar's father denies any contact with Barca over return

Neymar's father reiterated on Sunday that there has been no attempt to contact over a possible return to for the world's most

joined Saint-Germain for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August 2017 but has repeatedly been linked with a move back to

"Barca are a huge club, we were very happy over there," Sr told on Sunday.

"It's impossible to leave a like him out of these (transfer market) rumours. But it's a lie, there hasn't been a call with Barca."



"There are two people who speak for Neymar: himself and me. Neither of us has spoken about this intention to return to Barcelona," he added.

"These rumours amuse us a lot. These journalists are funny. The future is in Paris, the present is in "



Sr took to to brand a report in which claimed he had begged Barca to re-sign his son from PSG as "fake news".

The Brazilian forward is currently on the sidelines after he was ruled out for 10 weeks with a suffered in a French Cup win over on January 23.

PSG hope the 27-year-old, who suffered a fracture to the same right foot at the end of February last year, will be back in time for a potential quarter-final.

The French club hold a 2-0 lead over Manchester United ahead of the return leg at the in their last-16 tie.

Neymar Sr also called on referees in to offer his son more protection. "It's not the that is the problem, it's the referees who must protect the players," he said.

"If fouls aren't whistled, if unsporting behaviour goes unpunished... that's the problem.

