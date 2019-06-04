IL&FS case: SC allows reopening of last 5 years' accounts

-
ALSO READ
IL&FS receives strong response to asset monetisation for road verticals under IL&FS Transportation Networks
IL&FS group shares in demand
IL&FS group stocks drop up to 5%
ICAI Accounting Research Foundation to oversee reopening of IL&FS books
IL&FS to sell education, alternative investment management businesses
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a free hand to the SFIO to reopen and recast IL&FS' books of accounts for last five years.
The apex court had, on May 10, stayed a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order on reopening of the company's books but on Tuesday, vacated its stay.
The ruling comes as a major setback for the previous management of IL&FS, including former Managing Director, Hari Sankaran, who moved the top court challenging the NCLAT order on the grounds it was basically ex-parte and his version was not taken into consideration.
Sankaran has been arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) during its investigation into loan defaults of IL&FS and the connected group companies.
The NCLAT had ordered reopening of the books of accounts and recasting financial statements of IL&FS Ltd, IL&FS Financial Services Ltd and IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd for the previous five years.
--IANS
ss/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU