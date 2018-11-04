Immobile scores brace, leads Lazio to rout SPAL 4-1

striker scored a brace on Sunday, leading to a 4-1 home win against SPAL in action, bouncing back from last week's 3-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Immobile scored his first goal in the 26th minute, but SPAL's Italian forward netted the equalizer just two minutes later, reports news.

However, Immobile struck again in the 35th minute to give the Eagles the lead for good.

After the break, made it 3-1 in the 59th minute, while put the final nail in SPAL's coffin in the 70th minute.

With its seventh win this season, provisionally sits in the fourth spot in the standings with 21 points, while SPAL is in 15th place with 12 points.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)