Ticket sale for Hockey Men's World Cup 2018 starts Monday

(HI) on Sunday announced that the physical sale of tickets for the Men's World Cup 2018 to commence at Stadium here from November 28 will start on Monday.

The sale will take place at Stadium and various outlets in and Cuttack.

With less than a month to go for the prestigious tournament, organisers have decided to make it easier for the public to book their spots.

The tournament will be held from November 28 to December 16.

The general tickets for all matches of the quadrennial competition will be available around the city of and at the box office situated at the Stadium.

The opening match will see world number 3 pitted against world number 11

Host will be in action on the opening day facing world No. 15

said: "The sale of tickets at various outlets will give our fans the chance to secure their spot to experience world class matches amidst the state-of-art facilities at the Kalinga Stadium."

--IANS

cd/kk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)