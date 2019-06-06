Vajpayee's residence 6-A Krishna Menon Marg is Shah's new address

and BJP President is likely to be allotted a government accommodation which was earlier with former Vajpayee since 2004 till his death last year. Shah's new address 6-A Krishna Menon Marg in central comes under (SPG) umbrella.

"The offcial bunglow of former Vajpayee on Krishna Menon Marg has been allotted to the Home Minister," a source said.

After BJP's defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bunglow and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years.

Earlier, as a member of Rajya Sabha, Shah was allocated 11, Akbar Road in central

After Narendra Modi, Shah comes under "high threat perception" among other senior leaders of the party.

