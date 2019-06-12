'India a tech astute market with strong emphasis on money'

is a technologically astute market with a strong emphasis on value for money, said Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer, (AMD).

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of AMD's New Horizon Gaming event here, he said that performance and matrix is well understood in and the consumers want best value for the rupee they spend.

"We have driven our road map back on high performance and we are offering a tremendous value to get that high performance, certainly much more economically than our competitors both on CPUs and GPUs and that's why we continue to grow our market share," he said adding that continues to be one of the major focus areas for AMD.

Talking about the major 7nm leap, he said it has helped the company to overcome the disadvantage of the But 7 nm has actually handed over an advantage as partnership with (TSMC) gave it a head-start.

" is the industry leader in this new technology and we were able to partner with them very early in a very deep way," he added.

At the new horizon gaming event, AMD revealed a new 7 nanometer 16 core Ryzen and a 7 nanometer Navi GPU setting a new benchmark for competition from

AMD stunned the gaming world by unveiling Ryzen 9 3959X 16 core, 32 thread 4.7 GHz boost frequency and that will hit the market in September.

( is in on the invitation from AMD. He can be contacted at gautam.d@ians.in)

--IANS

gd/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)