India's achievement of striking at terror roots shouldn't be discounted: Jaitley

on Thursday said that India's "great achievement" of having struck at "the root of terrorism" should not be discounted by raising "insignificant" issues such as how many terrorists were killed in the February 26 air strikes on the (JeM) camp in Balakot,

"The has already answered it. Those who had information in the government have already answered it. But the core issue is not this," Jaitley said in response to a

"The core issue is that tried to strike at the source of to root out this menace through surgical strikes and through air strikes. And has been successful in this. Why should some people be worried about this?" he added.

He said that the country has faced the scourge of for long and that merely adopting a defensive posture against terror would not help.

"Should we be continuously in a defensive posture to protect ourselves or should we reach out and strike at the source of I think the whole nation is welcoming this step (of aggressively hitting at terror camps)" Jaitley said.

The said that the common people in supported and appreciated the government "for its decision" and the armed forces for their capabilities.

"Therefore, one should not try to deflect attention from such a great achievement by raising insignificant issues. The country's politicians, which includes myself, must understand that the public is more intelligent than us," he said.

Some prominent leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Amit Shah, have pegged the number of militants' casualties between 250-300, though both the government and the Indian (IAF) have officially given no figure.

IAF only said that the IAF "successfully accomplished" the mission assigned to it, without giving any further details.

--IANS

mak/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)