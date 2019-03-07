Fight of ideologies but Guru Nanak's philosophy will win: Rahul

on Thursday described the battle between his party and the BJP as "a fight of ideologies" but asserted the philosophy based on the message of founder will win.

"On one hand, there is Devji's philosophy of love and mutual respect and on the other, it is the RSS ideology of spreading hatred.

"Guru Nanak's philosophy would win. We will celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Devji in a befitting manner across the country," Gandhi told a public rally in Killi Chahal village on the outskirts of this town.

Attacking the government over the Goods and Services tax, he alleged that it was brought without any consultations and it had resulted only in losses to businesses. "We will change GST once we are in power in 2019."

At the rally, Gandhi also handed over debt waiver certificates to landless farmers and labourers.

Taking a jibe at Modi, Gandhi said: "What has done in the last five years? He gave five airports to Adani (Group) a few days ago while there was an atmosphere of war in the country."

The had waived off loans of farmers while had written off loans of the country's biggest industrialists, he said.

"We waived off farm loans in Madhya Pradesh, and like we promised. We did this within 10 days of forming the government."

Daring Modi, Gandhi said: "He should hold a debate with me in front of TV cameras for 15 minutes on critical issues like Rafale and farm loan waiver. Everything will become clear.

Citing the drug problem in the state, he said, "When I said that has a drug problem, I was ridiculed. The then said that I was lying. The current government has broken the back of drug trade in "

Gandhi reiterated that his party will implement its promise of guaranteed minimum income as soon as it comes to power and the money will be transferred directly to

He lauded his government in the state for the farm debt waiver scheme, of which the Minister on Thursday launched the fourth phase to provide relief worth Rs 200 crore to more 15,000 small farmers. He also brought in Dalit and landless labourers into the purview of the scheme by waiving off Rs 520 crore of loan of 2.82 lakh farm labourers.

said he had "no doubt in saying that will be our next Prime Minister".

Earlier, state Congress lambasted Modi for forcing the country into war for political gains, while lauding for building confidence amongst the people in an atmosphere of created by war-mongers.

"Amarinder Singh stood with border residents in their hour of need," he said, adding that the nation needs statesmen like him.

--IANS

vg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)