Indian communication satellite GSAT-31 set for launch on Wednesday

All is set for the launch of India's GSAT-31 early on Wednesday by an 5 rocket belonging to Arianespace, said the

In a statement, said the launch will be the first of the planned 12 missions in 2019 using its heavy-lift 5, medium-lift Soyuz and lightweight rockets.

The 5 rocket will carry two satellites - Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4 and the GSAT-31.

According to the (ISRO), the 2,535-kg GSAT-31 is the and would augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in geostationary orbit.

The ISRO said GSAT-31, with a mission life of 15 years, will be used for supporting networks, television uplinks, digital satellite news gathering, DTH television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and more.

The two Ku-band beacon downlink signals are transmitted by the satellite for ground tracking purpose, it said.

