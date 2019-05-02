OnePlus 7 likely to cost around Rs 40,000: techARC

The much-awaited 7 may cost Rs 39,500 as with every new flagship launch, has consistently increased the price by 12.6 per cent on an average, a study by market research firm claimed on Thursday.

The base variant of 6 was launched last year at Rs 34,999.

The starting price of OnePlus 7 is likely to range from Rs 37,000 to Rs 39,500, added.

The Chinese premium maker is scheduled to refresh its line-up with the new OnePlus 7 series on May 14 at simultaneous events in New York, London, and

"OnePlus has adopted a consistent pricing strategy where it has been increasing the price with every new launch in a regular pattern," said in a statement.

"This has led the brand achieve growth in revenues as well as profitability with consumers getting better experience at incremental price increase," Kawoosa added.

The study analysed the flagship of four popular brands in premium categories -- Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and

Samsung's Galaxy S series witnessed the lowest increase in pricing at eight per cent, compared to iPhone at 20 per cent price rise with every new addition to the flagship series.

Google's has only seen 11.7 per cent increase in price with new edition launches, said the study.

--IANS

gb/na

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)