Indonesia to review extremist's release following Australia's objection

IANS  |  Jakarta 

The Indonesian government said on Tuesday that it would review its decision to release a member of an Islamic extremist group, which was responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, following objections from Australia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on January 18 that octogenarian Muslim cleric Abu Bakar Bashir - sentenced for 15 years in 2011 on terrorism charges - would be given an early release on humanitarian grounds, reports Efe news.

Security Minister Wiranto said on social media on Tuesday that the government's decision would be reviewed under the ideological aspects of Indonesia's founding principles, known as "Pancasila", as well as the country's laws, among other considerations.

The announcement comes a day after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Indonesian authorities to ensure that Bashir completes his sentence.

Eighty eight of the 202 fatalities in the bombings were Australians.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 16:12 IST

