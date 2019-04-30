J&K governor reviews construction of bunkers for border residents

on Tuesday reviewed the progress of bunker construction for border residents and the status of ex gratia relief paid to victims of border shelling.

A statement issued by the state said: "In a meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Satya Pal Malik, the was informed that 10,260 bunkers are to be constructed in the border districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch.

"These are being executed by the and To date 2,041 bunkers have been constructed and a work plan has also been prepared to accomplish the remaining assignment in a time-bound manner.

"The Governor expressed satisfaction over the progress in execution, observing that in the past the construction of bunkers had remained sluggish which has gained traction during the recent months."

