J&K governor reviews construction of bunkers for border residents

-
ALSO READ
J-K Guv condoles deaths in Doda landslide
JK Governor calls for all-out efforts to develop hydropower sector
Forest officers directed to undertake field visits in J-K
Pan India students' interactions will clear misconceptions about Kashmir: Guv Malik
J-K admin to employees: Desist from associating with unlawful associations
-
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday reviewed the progress of bunker construction for border residents and the status of ex gratia relief paid to victims of border shelling.
A statement issued by the state Raj Bhawan said: "In a meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Governor was informed that 10,260 bunkers are to be constructed in the border districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch.
"These are being executed by the Public Works Department and Rural Development Department. To date 2,041 bunkers have been constructed and a work plan has also been prepared to accomplish the remaining assignment in a time-bound manner.
"The Governor expressed satisfaction over the progress in execution, observing that in the past the construction of bunkers had remained sluggish which has gained traction during the recent months."
--IANS
sq/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU