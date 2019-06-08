Jagan Reddy occupies CM Office in State Secretariat

Mohan on Saturday occupied his office in the here.

He reached the Secretariat at 8.39 a.m. to a warm welcome by senior officials and senior leaders of his (YSRCP).

Jagan entered his office amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a group of Hindu priests. After performing various rituals, he occupied his chamber.

Jagan, as the is popularly known, had been functioning from his residence after taking oath on May 30.

L. V. Subrahmanyam, Principal Advisor to Ajeya Kallam, of Police Gautam Sawang, officials in and secretaries of various departments welcomed Jagan.

After occupying his chair, Jagan signed three files relating to enhancement of salaries of Aasha workers to Rs 10,000, construction of and renewal of insurance for journalists.

YSRCP stormed to power in the state last month, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly.

