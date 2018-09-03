Manimahesh pilgrimage begins in Himachal

The 14-day long pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh lake, dedicated to Lord Shiva, in the valley here began on Monday amidst religious fervour, an said.

The commencing of the pilgrimage located at a height of 13,500 feet coincides with Janmashtami, the festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birth. It will conclude on Radha Ashtami on September 17.

Every year, people trek to the oval shaped lake to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, and offer prayers.

The uphill journey, starting at around 6,000 feet in Hadsar in district, is considered as arduous as the trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in

"Tents and medical camps have been set up to facilitate the devotees," told IANS.

Two private heli-taxi operators have been allowed to ferry people during the pilgrimage. So far over 300 people were ferried between and Gauri Kund near the lake.

The entire 14-km trek track from the Hadsar base camp, some 65 km from here, to the has been repaired, he added.

Even before its start, thousands of devotees undertook the pilgrimage.

It is believed that the devotees can view only if Lord is pleased. When the peak is hidden behind clouds, it is a sign of the lord's unhappiness, believers say.

--IANS

vg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)