Jet staff confident of securing Rs 3,000 cr fund, seek SBI nod to bid

Sensing the options to revive the grounded are fast running out, a group of employees has written to SBI seeking permission to allow a consortium of employees and external investors to bid for the management control of the company.

The employee representatives have said they will secure an investment of up to Rs 3,000 crore from "outside investors."

The associations that have sent the proposal are (SWIP) and (JAMEWA).

The associations have promised that employees would contribute towards revival of the from their future earnings and increased productivity.

"As per our initial estimate. the contribution of employee group over a hypothetical 5-year Employee Stock Ownership Programme (ESOP) is likely to upward of Rs 4,000 crore," a joint letter to stated.

They said that the decision has been taken through extensive discussion with various employee groups across the company, and also with colleagues who have in the past successfully held senior management positions.

"We recognize that legacy issues of high operating costs, overstaffing, unfavourable vendor/lease agreements and adverse debt/equity ratio etc are involved," the proposal letter said.

The associations have also urged the lenders to ensure the process of de-registration of aircraft and re-allocation of airport slots be immediately reversed.

"...if not reversed quickly, (it) would spell doom for any future prospects of reviving the company," the associations warned. Lenders of led by SBI are currently in the process of selling the to recover their dues of over Rs 8,400 crore.

Private equity firm TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, and (NIIF) and are in the race to buy a stake in the grounded

