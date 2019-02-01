JNU writes to VP against 'violation' of HC order by MPs, teachers reject charge

The University on Thursday wrote to the of and the Speaker complaining against what it termed a violation of the order by the two parliamentarians who took part in a protest meeting at the varsity's administrative block.

The varsity authorities argued that the protest meeting was a violation of the court order which had prohibited any kind of protest within 100 meter of the administrative block.

"The JNU administration writes to you with considerable distress regarding an incident today involving honorable parliamentarians, which has violated order of honourable and rules and regulations of JNU.

JNUTA had invited Members of Parliament for a protest in the campus, which is their democratic right. However, what is shocking and unexpected is that JNUTA office bearers misled the Members of Parliament and brought them to protest at the administration building which has been prohibited by the High Court," the varsity acting wrote in his letter.

However, the charges of violation of the court order were dismissed by the JNUTA, which pointed out that the order was meant to prohibit students from protesting at the administrative block and was never imposed on the teachers.

"There is no court order disallowing JNUTA from such a meeting. By making such a false statement - and getting someone who is not even the to sign it, JNU VC is insulting Parliament and the high constitutional offices to which the letter is addressed," JNUTA told IANS.

