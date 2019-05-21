Johnny Depp's ex-lawyers claim he owes $350,000

Hollywood was hit with a $350,000 suit from a firm that claims he has not paid his bills.

The lawsuit was filed against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star on Monday.

Depp retained firm in 2017 to sue his former company, Bloom Hergott LLP, which he accused of pocketing $30 million in fees without a written agreement, reports variety.com.

Three Buckley attorneys - Fredrick Levin, and - worked on the case until this January. Levin successfully defended the case at a summary judgment hearing in August 2018.

Depp is now represented by and attorneys from The case is currently set for trial in September.

According to the suit, Buckley has billed the $535,697.28 - which represents a 10 per cent discount on the firm's hourly rate.

Depp has only paid $187,717.39, leaving a balance of $347,979.89.

The suit states that Depp's representatives notified in January that he was dropping the firm because he was looking to "contract the number of providing services to him and his entities".

Edward White, Depp's in the matter, told the firm he had "high regard" for Levin, and that the intended to pay the outstanding fees in the first quarter of 2019.

"Plaintiff received further assurances regarding payment from Depp's agents, most recently with promises to pay the amount owed in full by mid-May," the suit states.

Those promises have gone unfulfilled, according to the suit.

