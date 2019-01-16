Justice Khanna and Justice Maheshwari appointed to Supreme Court

on Wednesday appointed Justice and Justice as judges of the top court amid a raging controversy over the supersession of senior judges by Justice Khanna.

Justice Maheshwari at present is the of and Justice Khanna is a in

The notification issued today said, " is pleased to appoint Justice Sanjiv Khanna, of Delhi High Court, to be the of the of with effect from the date he assumes charge"

A similar notification has been issued appointing Justice Maheshwari.

With the appointment of Justice Khanna and Justice Maheshwari, the there will be 28 judges in the against the sanctioned strength of 31 judges.

The five-member collegium of top court includes and four other senior-most judges -- Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice and Justice

Earlier in the day, the of India, the apex regulatory body of the legal profession in the country, had called for the "recall and review" of the top court collegium's decision to recommend the elevation of Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna to

The of had described as "unjust and improper" the top court collegium burying its earlier December 12 recommendation to elevate the of Rajasthan High Court, Justice and Chief Justice of Justice to Supreme Court.

The top court collegium in its January 10 meeting went back on its December 12 decision to recommend the elevation of Justice Nandrajog and Justice Menon to Supreme Court and instead recommended for elevation of Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna, a move that was questioned in the legal fraternity and has triggered discordant notes even among the judges.

The first to flag the caution was Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who in his capacity as a consultee judge, had in his note to the collegium said Justice Nandrajog was the senor-most judge among those in the zone of consideration for elevation to the top court and his supersession would send wrong signals.

Justice Khanna was at 33 position in all seniority of the High Court judges.

The former Supreme Court judge Justice had told IANS that it shows that seniority has been "overlooked".

Activist-lawyer told IANS: "Why was Justice recommended when both Justice Nandrajog and Justice Menon were equally competent or at lesast not less competent then Justice Khanna?"

"And if today Justice Maheshwari is fit to be recommended for elevation, then why was it not done two months back when Justice Ajay Rastogi, who was junior to him, was elevated to the top court?" said Bhushan in a poser.

Describing the revocation of earlier December 12 decision for recommending the Justice Nandrajog and Justice Menon for elevation to the top court as "whimsical and arbitrary", the BCI had said: "The supersession of several senior judges and Chief Justices... cannot be tolerated by the people."

