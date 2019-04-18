JUST IN
K. Bhagyaraj is prolific director, actor: Big B

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has called director K. Bhagyaraj, who has completed 40 years in cinema, a prolific personality in the Tamil region.

Amitabh, who has worked under the directorship of Bhagyaraj in the 1986 film "Aakhri Raasta", took to his blog to praise the filmmaker-actor.

"A message to that prolific personality in the Tamil region K. Bhagyaraj, a prolific director, producer actor, music director editor of a weekly - turning 40 years of his service to cinema. He directed 'Aakhri Raasta'," Amitabh wrote.

The 76-year-old thespian said the "Aakhri Raasta" was a memorable film for him.

"(It) was as a remake of a Tamil film, but one that I enjoyed being a part of," he added.

Currently, Big B is gearing up for his next "Brahmastra", a fantasy thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

