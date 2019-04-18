K. Bhagyaraj is prolific director, actor: Big B

Megastar has called K. Bhagyaraj, who has completed 40 years in cinema, a prolific personality in the Tamil region.

Amitabh, who has worked under the directorship of Bhagyaraj in the 1986 film "Aakhri Raasta", took to his blog to praise the

"A message to that prolific personality in the Tamil region K. Bhagyaraj, a prolific director, producer actor, music editor of a weekly - turning 40 years of his service to cinema. He directed 'Aakhri Raasta'," Amitabh wrote.

The 76-year-old thespian said the "Aakhri Raasta" was a memorable film for him.

"(It) was as a remake of a Tamil film, but one that I enjoyed being a part of," he added.

Currently, Big B is gearing up for his next "Brahmastra", a fantasy thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars and

