K. Bhagyaraj is prolific director, actor: Big B

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has called director K. Bhagyaraj, who has completed 40 years in cinema, a prolific personality in the Tamil region.
Amitabh, who has worked under the directorship of Bhagyaraj in the 1986 film "Aakhri Raasta", took to his blog to praise the filmmaker-actor.
"A message to that prolific personality in the Tamil region K. Bhagyaraj, a prolific director, producer actor, music director editor of a weekly - turning 40 years of his service to cinema. He directed 'Aakhri Raasta'," Amitabh wrote.
The 76-year-old thespian said the "Aakhri Raasta" was a memorable film for him.
"(It) was as a remake of a Tamil film, but one that I enjoyed being a part of," he added.
Currently, Big B is gearing up for his next "Brahmastra", a fantasy thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
