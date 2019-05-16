Two men arrested for stealing cash and jewellery from a house in south Delhi

Two men have been arrested for stealing cash and jewellery from a house in south Delhi's Gautam Nagar, police said Thursday.

The accused identified as (31) and Kamal (48) were arrested from on Tuesday, they said.

The incident took place on April 20 after the complainant and his wife left for office at around 9 AM, police said.

According to complainant, at about 5 pm, when he returned, the lock of the main door of his house was found replaced.

"He managed to open the door with the help of a key maker and found Rs 1 lakh cash, three branded watches and gold jewellery weighing 200 to 250 gm missing from his house," Vijay Kumar, of Police (south) said.

A case was registered at station and an investigation was initiated, he said.

The two suspects were identified after seeing CCTV footage and their location was traced to Gautam Nagar, he added.

Interrogation revealed that the duo had committed many burglaries in in the last four-five months, the said.

Two watches, Rs 2,200 cash stolen from were recovered from the accused persons, he said.

Instruments used in theft were also recovered, he added.

One from Bhogal area, who received the stolen gold was also arrested, police said, adding, further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)