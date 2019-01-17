Khelo India: Jharkhand stun Odisha in girls' hockey semis

overturned a 0-3 deficit to beat strong title favourites Odisha 4-3 and set up a title clash with in the girls' U-17 competition of the Khelo Youth Games here on Thursday.

In contrast, turned the second semi-final into a one-sided affair, hammering neighbours 4-0.

In a thrilling encounter, Odisha went up 3-nil in the space of 23 minutes and looked all set to make the final before launched their comeback. Then it was Jharkhand's time to go all out. They pumped in four goals in the space of 28 minutes to completely change the script.

Neha Lakra put Odisha ahead in the sixth minute and Mukta Jojo made it 2-0 by converting a consolidated the lead in the 23rd minute with a superb penalty-corner conversion.

Jharkhand's revival began two minutes into the second half when Sanjana Horo took advantage of the lax Odisha defence to send the ball home. Six minutes later forced a penalty corner and Dipti Kullu converted it to reduce the gap further.

Having conceded two goals in six minutes, a panicky Odisha crowded their defence to hold on to the lead but the tactic misfired as Jharkhand control of the midfield and launched attacks from the flanks.

The Odisha defence collapsed against the sustained onslaught and conceded the equaliser in the 48th minute through a Poonam Mundu goal.

Odisha's misery was complete when just before the final whistle, Beauty Dung Dung cut through the defence to slot home the winner for Jharkhand.

The second semi-final turned out to be an anti-climax as rode on Neelam's brace to swamp 4-0. Despite dominating the proceedings, it took the winners 28 minutes to take the lead when Neelam converted a penalty corner.

Haryana pumped in three more goals in the space of six minutes of the last quarter to seal the match. Deepika converted a in the 47 minute before Neelam and scored off penalty-corners to complete the tally.

--IANS

ajb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)