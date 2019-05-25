Lamar Odom admits to threatening to kill Khloe

was once so high during his marriage to reality TV personality Khloe that he threatened to kill her.

According to Radar Online, in his upcoming memoir "Darkness to Light" said that he once threatened to kill Khloe before destroying their home with a golf club.

shared that it happened when he began hallucinating due to cocaine and ecstasy, prompting Khloe to call his friends for help, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Things, however, got worse after his friends left as Odom remembered being so angry he "forcefully" grabbed Khloe and yelled: "What the f**k are you doing?"

He continued screaming at her: "You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I'll f***ing kill you! You don't know what I'm capable of!"

The began "swinging and ripping out the drywall" after that, detailing: "Before I was done there were dozens of gaping holes in the walls. The golf club was bent in half."

--IANS

dc/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)