Lalu, Paswan to witness prestige fights in fifth phase

The fifth phase of the election will be interesting and politically crucial for the fraternity of as the long term turfs of two heavyweights -- RJD Lalu Prasad's Saran and LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan's -- will go to the polls on May 6.

The results of these seats would also decide the influence of the Rashtriya Janata Dal's and the Lok Janshakti Party's in their respective constituencies.

From the Saran parliamentary constituency which is considered the and his family, the opposition grand alliance has fielded Chandrika Rai, an RJD and father of Lalu's daughter- The has fielded the brother of Paswan, Pashupati Kumar Paras, from the seat.

Both Lalu and Paswan have been the first choice of voters in these constituencies but interestingly both of them are not contesting in this election.

Lalu has represented the Saran seat, earlier known as Chhapra, four times in Parliament. The first time he was elected a from the seat in 1977; thereafter, he won the seat in 1989, 2004 and 2009. However, he had also tasted defeat from here.

Rai is pitted against and sitting Rajiv Pratap Rudy, hence, this election is linked to the prestige of Lalu and the entire RJD.

Similarly, Paswan represented the seat in Parliament eight times but this time he has kept himself out of the fray. Paswan has fielded his younger brother and LJP Paras who will take on the RJD's Shivchandra Ram.

Political pundits are saying that the result on this seat will decide whether Paswan still has the same influence in the constituency as he had earlier or his support has been eroded .

Paswan won the seat for the first time in 1977 and has won from the constituency eight times. He also has a record of winning the election with the maximum number of votes in his name.

In this situation, although both the leaders are not contesting the elections personally but their prestige and influence are at stake.

