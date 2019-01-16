Man bedridden after selling kidney to buy iPhone, iPad

A Chinese man who sold his kidney as a teenager to buy the latest and in 2011 is now bedridden with organ failure, the media reported.

was 17 years old when he made the decision to undergo and sell his right kidney in the black market to buy the products.

Shortly after the illegal surgery, he began suffering from a decreased level of kidney function, news.com.au reported late on Monday.

"Shangkun had sold his kidney to black market organ harvesters in April 2011 where he received $4,500 Australian dollars. He purchased an 4 and 2 with the funds," the report added.

The man suffered in his second kidney after having one removed. It is said that it was due to the unsanitary conditions where the took place.

In 2012, a total of nine individuals connected to the organ harvesting case were jailed for their involvement. Five surgeons involved with the procedure were among those convicted, according to

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)