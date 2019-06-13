Man kills wife, commits suicide in Delhi

A 70-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his 38-year-old wife to death before himself at their house in Shahdara in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as who allegedly murdered his wife with a brick before himself.

"We received a police control room call on Thursday morning from the grandson of the deceased Chand who informed us about the incident. Prima facie no role of an outsider is found yet while their is no evidence of anyone breaking into the house or ransacking it," said Meghna Yadav, of Police (Shahdara).

During investigation, it was found that the couple were into their second marriage and had not been getting along well, Yadav added.

Police have recovered the brick used in the crime from the spot.

