Media petrified even of BJP MP: Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Monday slammed the media for 'blacking out' his speech at the opening of the on Sunday, wondering whether newspapers were petrified even of BJP MPs.

"Almost the entire media has blacked out my speech and has refrained from writing that a was assaulted and bottles thrown on stage. I understand media's fear of Modi. But media so petrified of even a ," tweeted.

The wondered if the " media (is) completely in Modi's grip".

After missing many deadlines, the iconic and much-awaited on the Yamuna was inaugurated on Sunday by and opened for the public on Monday.

The inauguration came after a clash between BJP and workers at the site, with BJP Delhi Manoj Tiwari, also an MP, clashing with supporters and allegedly grappling with policemen.

--IANS

nks/shs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)