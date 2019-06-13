Microsoft launches AI labs with 10 colleges in India

Microsoft on Thursday launched (AI)-enabled digital labs in collaboration with 10 higher educational institutions in

The programme, 'Intelligent Cloud Hub', covers institutes including BITS Pilani, and and Trident Academy of among others.

"With the right infrastructure, curriculum and training, we can empower today's students to build the of tomorrow," said Anant Maheshwari, President,

As part of the three-year programme, Microsoft would support the selected institutions with best-in-class infrastructure, curriculum and content, access to Cloud, AI services as well as developer support.

In addition, the company would also facilitate setting up of core AI infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) hub along with providing access to a wide range of Azure AI services like Microsoft Cognitive Services, Azure (ML) and

Training programmes designed for faculty would include workshops on Cloud computing, data sciences, AI and IoT.

According to a recent Microsoft and (IDC) study, the lack of skills, resources and continuous learning programmes have emerged as top challenges faced by Indian organisations in adopting AI to accelerate their businesses.

