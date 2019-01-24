Microsoft search engine Bing blocked in China

announced on Thursday that its search engine, Bing, has been blocked in China, the last major foreign operating in the country.

"We've confirmed that is currently inaccessible in and are engaged to determine next steps," quoted a as saying.

It was not immediately clear why has been being blocked.

China's is yet to comment on the development.

Microsoft, which recently overtook as the world's most valuable company, is the latest US to face difficulties in

Top like Facebook, and have been blocked in for years, blacked out by a vast government censorship apparatus known as the Great

pulled out in 2010.

According to Greatfire.org, a group that tracks what sites are blocked in China, said the site appeared to be inaccessible in parts of the country but reachable in others, reports

China's blockages often take time to spread nationwide, though in the past some services have been blocked in some places only to be restored later.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)