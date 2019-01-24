Microsoft's Bing blocked in China - FT report

(Reuters) - Corp's has been blocked in following a government order, reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Unicom <0762.HK>, one of China's major state-owned telecommunication companies, confirmed the government had ordered a block on Bing, the FT said citing a source.

On Wednesday, Chinese users took to to write that their attempts to access Bing's website, cn. com, were failing, the report said.

The FT reported that said it was investigating the issue. could not immediately be reached by for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Google's has also been blocked in China since 2010, but it has been attempting to make new inroads into China.

Control of the internet has tightened under Xi Jinping, an effort that has accelerated since 2016, as the ruling seeks to crack down on dissent in the landscape.

Cyber watchdog had said on Wednesday that it had deleted more than 7 million pieces of and 9,382 mobile apps. It criticized tech company Tencent's app for spreading "vulgar information."

In November 2017, Skype, Microsoft's and messaging service, was pulled from Apple and app stores in China.

