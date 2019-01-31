Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation in North-East

To accelerate the drive in the North-East, on Thursday announced its plans on investing in the and in the region.

By leveraging technologies like (AI), Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and data, the tech giant aims to enable better citizen service s in North East India, said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, the has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of promising help to build new age tech capacity among students and faculty in government schools of the state.

Under the MoU, will integrate IT content in the state board curriculum, conduct whole school reforms, grow digital literacy and build capacity through the company programmes like Innovative Schools Programme, Educator Network and Innovative Educator Programme.

"E-governance is the best way to get the benefits of to all the residents of and we believe the next step of growth will be to leverage the power of the Cloud, AI IoT and data," said Manish Prakash, General Manager, Public Sector,

Microsoft has been deploying AI and Cloud solutions to transform in different areas including education, agriculture and in India.

Microsoft is the only provider of across all three clouds in the country - private, public and hybrid cloud and close to 150 government departments in India are powered by Cloud, the company added.

--IANS

rp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)