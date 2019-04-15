Modi biopic: SC asks EC to watch movie, take call

-
ALSO READ
Those going to temple, gurdwara are migrating from Pak, Bangladesh to India, says PM Modi
Amarinder writes to EC on PM 'violating' code
Modi biopic: SC to hear producer's plea on Monday
EC stays release of PM Modi biopic
Pb CM moves poll panel, seeks action against PM for poll code 'breach'
-
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to watch the movie "PM Narendra Modi" and then take a call on its screening.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, arguing for the producer, said that the Election Commission took a cue from the apex court's order and curbed its release without even watching the movie.
The matter was adjourned to be taken up on a later date.
--IANS
ss/in/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU