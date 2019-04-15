JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Mehbooba's cavalcade stoned in Anantnag

Shashi Tharoor injured as chain in temple gives away

Business Standard

Modi biopic: SC asks EC to watch movie, take call

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to watch the movie "PM Narendra Modi" and then take a call on its screening.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, arguing for the producer, said that the Election Commission took a cue from the apex court's order and curbed its release without even watching the movie.

The matter was adjourned to be taken up on a later date.

--IANS

ss/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU