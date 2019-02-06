JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Have been looking for you: Anushka tells 'doppelganger'

Lok Sabha adjourned after condoling death of BJD member

Business Standard

Modi condoles death of Odisha MP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of BJD Lok Sabha member Ladu Kishore Swain.

"Anguished by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Aska, Odisha, Ladu Kishore Swainji. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. His work towards rural development was noteworthy. Spoke to his son Nachiketa and expressed condolences," Modi tweeted.

Swain died late on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was 71.

--IANS

nks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements