Modi condoles death of Odisha MP

on Wednesday condoled the death of BJD member Swain.

"Anguished by the passing away of MP from Aska, Odisha, Ladu Swainji. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. His work towards rural development was noteworthy. to his son and expressed condolences," Modi tweeted.

Swain died late on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was 71.

--IANS

