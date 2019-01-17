Modi jealous of Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu

on Thursday alleged that was jealous of and hence was behind the proposed Federal Front of Telangana

Reacting to the meeting of leaders with YSR to discuss the proposed front, said that "jealous people were coming together under a conspiracy against Andhra Pradesh".

During a teleconference with leaders of the (TDP), he said Modi was jealous of his state as it was making rapid progress.

According to TDP sources, the said Modi was afraid that the southern state might overtake in development.

He alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao was also against Andhra Pradesh's development and afraid of his own inefficiency while Jaganmohan Reddy was scared that he might have to go to jail in corruption cases.

Claiming that KCR's Federal Front was not getting a response from any party, he said this was the reason his son K.T. met Jagan in a hurry.

"With this meeting the nexus between them is exposed," said Naidu, who was trying to play anchor to an anti-BJP front at the national level.

also remarked that the three parties were attacking like vultures. He alleged that they were trying to create a rift among various communities and castes in his state.

The alleged that the Federal Front was aimed at implementing the Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda. He said the BJP was trying to ensure that the parties against it do not unite.

"It wants to create confusion among people. It wants to split anti-BJP votes," he said.

KCR's son Rama Rao, who is also the of the TRS, met Jagan in on Wednesday to discuss the Federal Front proposed as an alternative to both the and the (UPA).

KCR plans to visit soon for further talks with Jagan, whose YSR is the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh.

