Modi meets ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister-elect on Tuesday met former here to seek his blessings after the (BJP) recorded a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a tweet, Modi called Mukherjee a "statesman".

"Meeting PranabDa is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting," Modi said.

Since leading the BJP to a victory in the Lok Sabha battle, Modi has been meeting senior leaders ahead of his swearing in on Thursday.

Mukherjee served as from 2012 to 2017.

