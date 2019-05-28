JUST IN
Modi meets ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former President Pranab Mukherjee here to seek his blessings after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a tweet, Modi called Mukherjee a "statesman".

"Meeting PranabDa is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting," Modi said.

Since leading the BJP to a victory in the Lok Sabha battle, Modi has been meeting senior leaders ahead of his swearing in on Thursday.

Mukherjee served as President from 2012 to 2017.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 12:46 IST

