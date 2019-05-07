Modi's anti-Rajiv comments spur more to join campaign

Narendra Modi's utterances on former seems to have spurred activists from different sectors to make a beeline to campaign against the BJP in the last two rounds of elections.

Trade Unions Joint Action Committee (TUJAC) Convenor said he will go to campaign in and some urban centres in to bring awareness among the people on various issues.

"It was the strong foundation laid by the late that the public sector and private sector flourished and the country could achieve an excellent GDP during the tenure of We shall highlight these things to challenge Modi's fake campaign and insult to a martyr like Rajiv," Utagi told IANS.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) chief will campaign in 8-10 constituencies in and Uttar Pradesh, mainly in the belts.

"I have been asked by those states' farmers groups to campaign so that we can give a tough fight to the Along with some other leaders, we shall start canvassing in a few constituencies, and more if required, from May 10," Shetti told IANS.

Formerly with the ruling NDA, the SSS is now part of the 56-party Mahagathbandhan in Maharashtra, led by the Congress-Nationalist Party, with Shetti attempting his third consecutive term as from Hathkanangle in the state.

All Kisan Sabha's just completed his grueling month-long campaign for the past five phases in different parts of

"The has deployed other national leaders for the remaining two phases in and in farmer-dominated constituencies in other states," Mollah told IANS.

Utagi and Shetti said the intention was to defeat the BJP and the 'dictatorship' of Modi.

Utagi added that the BJP campaign had become "shriller with attacks on martyrs" as Modi had sensed defeat and was desperately going all out to intimidate other political parties or their supporters, especially in West Bengal, Delhi, and

A prominent force in farmlands and Vidarbha, (VJAS) chief Kishore Tiwari, said the BJP had kept out "all important farmers leaders from the campaign which is restricted to just one individual".

"There are demands from various farmers groups and activists affiliated to the BJP but these have been ignored. So, instead of farm leaders, its only Modi who is speaking for the peasantry," rued Tiwari, who is of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission, enjoying Ministerial status in

According to him, "the BJP will pay dearly" for the manner in which it has betrayed and earned the wrath of the agriculture community all over in past five years.

said his organisation had been "preparing for the 2019 elections since the past four years" and its struggle was not only election-oriented.

--IANS

qn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)