Mom will always be number one woman in my life: Parth (TV Snippets)

considers his mother "a superwoman" and says she will always be the number one woman in his life.

"I share a very close bond with my mother and I am a typical mumma's boy. I am extremely attached to my mother and she is a for me. She will always be the number one woman in my life," Parth said in a statement.

"I always strive to make my mother proud of me and bring a smile on her face. She is my best friend," he added.

Parth currently plays Anurag Basu in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

-*-

Baba Ramdev's marriage 'advice' to Aditya Narayan

Yoga guru has suggested to singer-host Aditya Narayan to "never get married".

Ramdev recently shot for an episode of Zee TV's singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa". He engaged in some fun games and activities while on the set, read a statement.

He was asked to give some marriage advice to the show's host Aditya.

"All the famous people in this world are unmarried. I have become a big yoga celebrity and I am unmarried too! Hence, I would say that Aditya should never get married," the yoga guru quipped.

-*-

'Musakaan' hits 200 episode milestone

Actors and have thanked fans for making their show "Musakaan" a success. It has hit the 200 episode milestone.

"We have been working so hard and it has been fruitful and rewarding. I would also thank our fans and viewers for giving us so much love and support," Ssharad said in a statement.

Yesha is also overjoyed.

"We are already making weekend party plans with the cast and crew to have a full-fledged celebration. With much gratitude, I hope we have more and more reasons to rejoice our efforts," she said.

The show is aired on Star Bharat.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)