JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Modi to meet NDA MPs ahead of swearing in

Business Standard

Muslim worshipper injured in UK hit-and-run

IANS  |  London 

A Muslim worshipper was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash after coming out of a mosque in the UK city of Leicester, the media reported on Thursday.

The man, in his 40s, had left Masjid At-Taqwa mosque when he was struck, the BBC reported.

The mosque said he had been hit by a car after participating in Taraweeh - prayers made during the month of Ramadan.

Leicestershire Police said the man was in a stable condition and it was not treating the crash as terror-related.

A bid to track down the car, which "failed to stop at the scene", is ongoing, police added.

--IANS

ksk/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 13:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements