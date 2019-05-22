Naidu meets Gowda, Kumaraswamy for post-poll alliance

Andhra Pradesh and (TDP) supremo on Tuesday discussed forging a non-BJP alliance after the results of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday with Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and Karnataka here, a said.

"Naidu met Gowda and Kumaraswamy at the latter's residence in the city's southern suburb and sought their party's support for forming a non-BJP alliance and staking claim to power in the event of a fractured verdict and a hung Parliament," JD-S official told IANS here.

The JD-S, which is in power in the southern state with the Congress, has agreed to being a part of such an alliance and even endorsed for the Prime Minister's post.

"Naidu also apprised Gowda and Kumaraswamy of his discussions with Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, and other allies for a post-poll alliance to prevent the BJP from returning to power in a hung Parliament," said Babu.

The JD-S has contested in only 7 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats across the state, allowing the in the remaining 21 seats as part of a pre-poll seat sharing arrangement for fielding joint candidates against the

"Naidu has agreed to call on both the JD-S leaders on Thursday after all the Lok Sabha results are declared and requested them to be in on Friday for a meeting of the non-BJP alliance leaders, Babu added.

