Justin Bieber draws flak for supporting Chris Brown

Pop star is under fire after supporting Chris Brown, who is currently under investigation for reportedly raping a woman in

On Tuesday, Brown posted a video of him practicing a choreographed dance on and caption it "We Working."

Bieber, a longtime friend of Brown, commented on the clip: "No one can touch you your the GOAT." His statement suggests that he believes Brown over the rape accuser.

Bieber's support for Brown has got his fans confused.

"The fact that you're supporting a rapist, a known abuser, makes me sick to my stomach. I looked up to you, and this is honestly so disappointing.... Please educate yourself on the topic," one wrote.

Another posted: "Justin No."

An user slammed the 24-year-old singer: "Justin you missed the incredible opportunity to stay silent."

Bieber is not the only celebrity who has shown his support for Brown. After Brown issued a denial to the allegations on Instagram, the likes of T.I. and The Game also weighed in on the allegations.

He was arrested with two other individuals, including one of Brown's bodyguards, on Tuesday in on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations. He was released without bail and is free to leave As of Wednesday night, he's still in to film a video. According to reports, he is committed to complete the project before he leaves on Thursday.

Insisting he's not guilty, the 29-year-old is going to sue the accuser, a 24-year-old model, for defamation, his in Paris, Raphael Chiche, said.

