New therapy for Parkinson's shows promise

Researchers have developed a new using a molecule that has been found to stop the development of in several animal models.

The is based on the MCC950 molecule and the researchers hope to carry out human clinical trials of drugs based on this molecule by 2020.

The molecule works by cooling the "brains on fire", turning down caused by immune cells in the brain called microglia, and allowing neurons to function normally, according to the study published in the journal Science Translational

" is the second-most worldwide, with 10 million sufferers, whose control of body movements is affected," said one of the researchers Trent Woodruff, Associate at University of in Australia.

The disease is characterised by the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine, which is a that co-ordinates motor control, and is accompanied by in the brain.

"We found a key immune system target, called the NLRP3 inflammasome, lights up in patients, with signals found in the brain and even in the blood," Woodruff said.

"MCC950, given orally once a day, blocked NLRP3 activation in the brain and prevented the loss of brain cells, resulting in markedly improved motor function," Woodruff added.

There are no medications on the market that prevent brain cell loss in Parkinson's patients, with current therapies focusing on managing symptoms rather than halting the disease.

The drug companies had traditionally tried to treat by blocking neurotoxic proteins that build up in the brain and cause disease, said from University of

"We have taken an alternative approach by focusing on immune cells in the brain called microglia that can clear these toxic proteins," he said.

