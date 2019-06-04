NIA gets 10-day custody of Shabir Shah, Andrabi

A court on Tuesday allowed the (NIA) to question Kashmiri separatist leaders Shabir Shah, Masrat and till June 14 in connection with a terror funding case.

During in-chamber proceedings, sent the three to 10-day NIA custody.

Masrat was brought to from a prison in while Shah and were brought from where they are held in connection with different cases.

Their custody was sought for interrogation in connection with a terror funding case which the NIA registered in May 2017 after violence erupted in the Valley.

According to informed sources, the NIA told the court that the custodial interrogation of the three was required to confront them with various transactions.

The NIA told the court that their custody would help them to unearth the entire conspiracy.

So far, the agency has arrested several separatist leaders including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

is the of Syed Ali Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with

Shahid-ul-Islam is Farooq Dar's and Khandey is the was arrested in August 2017.

-- of the banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat, a separatist organisation -- has been accused of waging war and delivering hate speeches in She was arrested on July 6 last year.

The NIA had on January 18, 2018 filed a chargesheet against 12 persons including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and in connection with the terror funding case.

Later the agency filed supplementary chargesheet against other various accused including Watali and Dubai-based buinsessman Naval Kishore Kapoor.

In a separate case, was undergoing judicial custody in after he was arrested on July 25, 2017 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005 when the Police Special Cell arrested Aslam Wani.

