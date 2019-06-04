Masarat shifted to Tihar for NIA questioning

The (NIA) has brought separatist leader and alleged ringleader of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, Masarat Alam Bhat, from a state prison to to question him in connection with a terror funding case.

The of the Muslim League, was shifted to late on Monday by a team comprising of the NIA and the Police, informed sources said.

He would be presented before the for custodial remand by the NIA.

NIA will seek his custody for interrogation in connection with the terror funding case which the agency registered in May 2017 after violence erupted in the Valley, in the aftermath of Burhan Wani's death.

He is the second separatist leader after to be brought by the NIA here in connection with the case.

was under detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since 2010. He played had a crucial role in triggering protests and stone pelting in 2010 which finally led to a valley-wide unrest in which 110 protesters were killed.

A crisis started between the then ruling PDP-BJP coalition in the state when then Minister Mufti released him in 2015 immediately after he came to power.

Sayeed's decision had brought the coalition to the brink of collapse and he was left with no alternative other than order Bhat's detention again under the PSA.

The High Court has so far set aside Masarat Alam's PSA detention order over 37 times. Authorities have been booking him under the same act each time his previous detention is set aside by the court.

So far, the NIA has arrested several separatist leaders, including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad alias Peer Saifullah.

is the of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with

Shahid-ul-Islam is Dar's and Khandey is the for the Geelani-led was arrested in August 2017.

The anti-terror agency, on January 18, 2018, filed a charge sheet against 12 persons, including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and Mujahideen in connection with the terror funding case.

--IANS

sq-rak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)