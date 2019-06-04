NIA gets 10-day custody of Shah, Bhat, Andrabi

A court on Tuesday allowed the (NIA) to question Kashmiri separatist leaders Shabir Shah, Masrat and till June 14 in connection with a terror funding case.

sent the three to 10-day NIA custody. Masrat was brought to from a prison in

Their custody was sought for interrogation in connection with a terror funding case which the agency registered in May 2017 after violence erupted in the Valley.

So far, the agency has arrested several separatist leaders including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

is the of Syed Ali Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with

Shahid-ul-Islam is Farooq Dar's and Khandey is the was arrested in August 2017.

The NIA had on January 18, 2018 filed a chargesheet against 12 persons including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and chief in connection with the terror funding case.

