Nitish and Tejashwi raise caste reservation issues

Kumar and opposition on Thursday raised the reservation issue in a different way to mark the birth anniversary of veteran socialist and former

Kumar reiterated his demand for a caste-based census in 2021 and supported reservation in government jobs and educational institutions according to population.

"Caste-based census is necessary to know the real population of various castes, particularly OBCs and Dalits. Such a census would also help in providing proportionate reservation in government jobs and educational institutions," said Kumar at a function of his party JD-U in the presence of senior and Deputy

Nitish Kumar said last such census was conducted in 1931.

On the other hand, warned that reservation for Dalits and OBCs was in danger of being eliminated.

He said the RSS-controlled BJP-led is hellbent on diluting and, even ending, the quota system. " had during 2015 assembly polls suggested a review of reservation provisions on economic criteria. After that had challenged him to keep his hands off reservation. Now RSS and are busy with their own agenda," said Tejashwi in his address at an RJD function in the state capital.

Some leaders from JD-U and RJD repeated their demand for Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, for

Popularly known as 'Jan Nayak' (people's leader), Thakur was one of the socialist leaders close to who spearheaded the movement for 'total revolution' as well as protests against the Emergency (1975-77).

Belonging to the extremely backward castes (EBC), he emerged as an important icon for consolidating EBC votes in caste-ridden The EBCs are a cluster of over 100 castes accounting for around 32 per cent of the electorate.

Regarded as an honest and hard working leader, was Bihar's chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

Thakur passed away in 1988.

