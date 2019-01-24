Can Priyanka turn the tables for Congress in eastern UP

The might have surprised its opponents by making Gandhi in-charge of eastern but can she turn the tables for the party in the region where it could not win even a single seat in the 2014

Eastern Uttar Pradesh, comprising 23 districts, sends 28 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections the managed to win only two seats -- and Amethi -- in the eastern part of the state, from where two BJP leaders -- and -- won with huge margins.

The BJP had won 23 out of 28, while its alliance partner had won two and the won one seat from the region.

Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel won from the Mirzapur parliamentary constituency and Kunwar Harivansh Singh won from the Pratapgarh seat. Then Mulayam Singh, who contested the Azamgarh seat in the state, also won.

Modi and Adityanath won the and seats respectively in the 2014 polls while the BJP's won from the Ghazipur seat.

Eastern comprises of Lok Sabha seats like Gorakhpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bansgaon, Faizabad, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Allahabad, Dumariyaganj, Phulpur, Maharajganj, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Salempur, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Mirazapur and Fatehpur.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the had won four seats from the eastern part of the state. It had won from Domariyaganj, Shrawasti, Kushi Nagar and Pratapgarh in 2009.

Even in the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress did not fare well. Out of the 130 assembly constituencies, the BJP won 87 seats while the Congress could only win one seat. The Apna Dal, and the managed to win 9, 14 and 10 seats respectively.

First was elected to the Lok Sabha from constituency thrice in 1952, 1957 and 1962. He represented until his death in 1964. After Nehru's death, was represented by his sister from 1964 to 1968.

In 1969, for the first time, Phulpur voted for a non-Congress party. Janeshwar Mishra, a Samyukta candidate won the bypoll in Phulpur after defeating the Congress candidate.

Besides Nehru, Phulpur has been represented by another -- V.P. Singh. In the 1971 Lok Sabha elections, Singh, a Congress candidate, won the seat.

Now, eastern is considered to be the stronghold of the BJP. The BJP spread its wings in the region after the recommendations were accepted by the central government.

