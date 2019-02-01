No change in Delhi's share in Central taxes: AAP Government

Responding to the interim presented in Parliament, the government on Friday said there has been no change in the parameters for the government of the national capital and that the has not earmarked any funds for the local bodies.

In a statement, said: "In the Union Interim 2019-20, the share in of has not been increased from Rs 325 crore, stagnant since 2001-02. The deserves its legitimate share in to finance various development projects."

He said the had requested the Centre a number of times to enhance the allocation to Rs 6,000 crore as a share in the

He said the budget for Delhi has increased from Rs 8,739 crore in the year 2001-02 to Rs 53,000 crore in 2018-19, whereas its share in Central taxes has remained frozen at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02.

also said that Delhi continues to be on its own financially.

"Our share in Central taxes remains frozen at Rs 325 crore, yet nothing is earmarked for the local bodies," Kejriwal tweeted.

However, of opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the is liberally contributing to the development of Delhi.

"Delhi can have Rs 25,000 crore more if implements Metro Phase-IV, Delhi-Meerut RRTS and Ayushman Bharat," said the BJP MLA.

Sisodia attacked the Centre for not allocating any funds for the local bodies.

"We had requested for an allocation of at least Rs 1,000 crore as basic and performance grants to local bodies in 2018-19 and Rs 1,150 crore in 2019-20," Sisodia said.

"We are providing 12.5 per cent of our annual net tax collection to the local bodies. However, the local bodies are not getting any financial support from the Centre," he added.

